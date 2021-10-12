ESPN staffer pegs Clemson as biggest disappointment midway through CFB season

ESPN on Monday published an article giving their college football midseason takeaways, including surprises, disappointments, Heisman picks and more.

Several ESPN reporters weighed in on which team has been the biggest disappointment thus far, with Andrea Adelson picking North Carolina (3-3, 2-3 ACC) and Heather Dinich pegging Iowa State (3-2, 1-1 Big 12). Chris Low and Alex Scarborough cited LSU (3-3, 1-2 SEC), while Kyle Bonagura named Southern Cal (3-3, 2-3 Pac-12).

Tom VanHaaren, meanwhile, labeled Clemson (3-2, 2-1 ACC) as his biggest disappointment of the CFB season.

“Clemson sitting at 3-2 is unexpected,” VanHaaren wrote in the ESPN article. “Losing to Georgia, now the No. 1-ranked team, was justifiable. But losing to NC State and beating Georgia Tech and Boston College by six points each is not something I thought we would see. The team doesn’t have some of its stars from last season, notably Trevor Lawrence at quarterback, but the Tigers still boast a talented roster. Clemson has signed 66 ESPN 300 prospects over the past five recruiting classes and has been consistently near the top of the recruiting rankings. Taking away the 49 points against South Carolina State, Clemson is averaging only 14.3 points per game.”

