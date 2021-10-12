Podcast: Skalski feels Tigers deserve more respect

It was a crazy weekend in the ACC and in college football. Clemson had the weekend off, but we have all the latest news and notes coming out of Tigertown and from the ACC.

Also, we have an interview with Clemson linebacker James Skalski, as he says the Tigers should be given a little more respect than what they are getting by AP voters.

We look back at the crazy weekend it was in college football and get you set for the Tigers’ big ACC Atlantic Division Showdown with Syracuse this Friday night at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse.

