Podcast: Skalski feels Tigers deserve more respect

By October 12, 2021 9:18 am

It was a crazy weekend in the ACC and in college football. Clemson had the weekend off, but we have all the latest news and notes coming out of Tigertown and from the ACC.

Also, we have an interview with Clemson linebacker James Skalski, as he says the Tigers should be given a little more respect than what they are getting by AP voters.

We look back at the crazy weekend it was in college football and get you set for the Tigers’ big ACC Atlantic Division Showdown with Syracuse this Friday night at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse.

You can download and listen to today’s podcast here (LINK), or listen to it and download it where you listen to all of your podcasts at either Apple Podcasts, Stitcher or Spotify.

