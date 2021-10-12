Swinney on Uiagalelei: 'There will be a lot of people eating some words'

Swinney on Uiagalelei: 'There will be a lot of people eating some words'

During his radio call-in show Monday night, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had a message for some fans who have written off or are doubting the Tigers’ sophomore quarterback amid his struggles this season.

Uiagalelei has completed 54.3 percent of his passes for 793 yards and has three touchdown passes with three interceptions through five games this season, but Swinney certainly still believes in his signal-caller and thinks there will be plenty of people eating crow when Uiagalelei’s Clemson career is all said and done.

“Don’t give up on D.J. He’s going to be a great one,” Swinney said. “There will be a lot of people eating some words here in a few years on that young man, I promise you.”

