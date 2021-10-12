Swinney updates Putnam's injury status

Swinney updates Putnam's injury status

Football

Swinney updates Putnam's injury status

By October 12, 2021 12:02 pm

By |

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney on Tuesday updated the status of one of the Tigers’ starting offensive linemen who was injured a few weeks back.

During his weekly press conference, Swinney said Will Putnam has practiced this week and continues to make progress with his toe injury. Has it been enough for the Tigers’ right guard to return to the starting lineup against Syracuse on Friday?

“We’re confident and hopeful that he’ll be able to go,” Swinney said.

Putnam sustained the injury in the first quarter against North Carolina State on Sept. 25 but finished the game. Putnam missed the Tigers’ game against Boston College on Oct. 2. It wasn’t until after that game that Swinney revealed Putnam had been dealing with an injury that left his foot “black and blue” following the N.C. State game.

With Putnam out, Clemson slid Matt Bockhorst over from center to take his place and inserted Hunter Rayburn at center. Marcus Tate moved back into the starting role at left guard.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

14s

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney discussed a variety of topics during his Tuesday press conference, including Friday’s game at Syracuse, the NCAA transfer portal, injury updates and much more. You can check out (…)

1hr

It seems like every week at Dabo Swinney’s press conference, a reporter asks about the transfer portal. And the increase in injuries plaguing Clemson on both sides of the ball continues to bring up the (…)

reply
2hr

A day after voicing optimism that Will Shipley will be back sooner rather than later, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney further expanded on the status of his injured freshman running back. During his weekly press (…)

2hr

During his press conference this morning, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney provided an update on the injury status of star wide receiver Justyn Ross. Ross left the Boston College game on Saturday, Oct. 2 in (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home