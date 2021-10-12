Swinney updates Putnam's injury status

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney on Tuesday updated the status of one of the Tigers’ starting offensive linemen who was injured a few weeks back.

During his weekly press conference, Swinney said Will Putnam has practiced this week and continues to make progress with his toe injury. Has it been enough for the Tigers’ right guard to return to the starting lineup against Syracuse on Friday?

“We’re confident and hopeful that he’ll be able to go,” Swinney said.

Putnam sustained the injury in the first quarter against North Carolina State on Sept. 25 but finished the game. Putnam missed the Tigers’ game against Boston College on Oct. 2. It wasn’t until after that game that Swinney revealed Putnam had been dealing with an injury that left his foot “black and blue” following the N.C. State game.

With Putnam out, Clemson slid Matt Bockhorst over from center to take his place and inserted Hunter Rayburn at center. Marcus Tate moved back into the starting role at left guard.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks