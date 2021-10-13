Clemson stays put in this national outlet's latest power rankings

A national outlet released its latest college football power rankings this week after Week 6 of the college football season.

Following its bye week, Clemson (3-2, 2-1 ACC) stayed put in the new CBS Sports power rankings. The Tigers are still ranked No. 21, the same spot they were in after their 19-13 win over Boston College on Oct. 2.

Dennis Dodd, who authored the power rankings for CBS Sports, wrote the following about Clemson in the article:

“Has Dabo Swinney righted the ship? The offense still has to prove itself with road games coming up against Syracuse and Pittsburgh. Clemson is dead last (14th) in ACC offense and fourth-worst among Power Five schools.”

