Clemson tight end target commits elsewhere

A top Clemson target in the 2022 class committed elsewhere Wednesday evening.

Cumming (Ga.) West Forsyth four-star tight end Oscar Delp announced his commitment to Georgia, as expected, during a ceremony at his high school.

Delp (6-5, 220) chose the Bulldogs over his other three finalists — Clemson, South Carolina and Michigan.

Delp attended the Clemson-UGA game in Charlotte on Sept. 4. He visited Clemson for the South Carolina State game on Sept. 11, was in Athens for UGA’s matchup against South Carolina on Sept. 18 and then made his way to Columbia for the Gamecocks’ game against Troy on Oct. 2.

The Tigers offered Delp, the nephew of former Clemson wide receiver James Chappell, back in December 2020. In addition to visiting Clemson for the SC State game last month, Delp attended the All In Cookout in July and was also on campus during the Dabo Swinney Camp in June as well.

Delp is ranked as the No. 3 tight end and No. 97 overall prospect in the 2022 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks