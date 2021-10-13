Four-star DB impressed by Clemson visit

The last time Antione Jackon spoke with Clemson was during the summer.

That more so has to do with the NCAA’s recruiting rules and the limitations that are imposed on contact between sophomores and college programs around the country. Still, there’s a great deal of mutual interest.

The Clemson Insider checked in with the Dillard (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) four-star defensive back, who is a name to keep an eye on in the 2024 class.

“I talked with Coach Venables and the other coaches that were there,” Jackson said. “They liked me and stuff. I was young at the time, so they said they’ll see how this season goes and there’s a chance that I might get an offer after my sophomore season.”

While he wasn’t able to participate in the Dabo Swinney Camp this past summer, Clemson’s staff still showed him around campus.

“The experience on the campus and touring around the campus was overall great. I liked the stadium. I liked how the trophy was built into the stadium,” he said. “I like how you touch [Howard’s Rock] at Death Valley, coming down the hill. It was a good experience overall. And I liked the training facility with the indoor field, the outdoor field.”

This past summer was eye-opening for Jackson, to say the least. In addition to Clemson, Jackson found himself at the University of Florida, Florida State, Auburn, Georgia and Georgia Tech.

“It motivated me to grind hard and drive hard,” Jackson said, “Because I really want to be a college student-athlete. So, it pushed me. It surprised me because I wasn’t really expecting it, all of this.”

And that’s proven to be true on the field. Jackson’s recorded three interceptions, numerous tackles, a fumble recovery for a touchdown and two total touchdowns.

“So far this season, I feel like I’ve played great,” he added. “My mid-season film is like, film a person would get for their whole season.”

Jackson has multiple connections to Clemson. He knows former Tiger and current Oakland Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen. He trains with Mullen, who he considers to be a role model and a big brother figure.

With that being said, what has Mullen told Jackon about Clemson?

“He was just telling me about the organization, how the coaching staff is great and how the coaching staff is a father role model and stuff,” Jackson said. “He was saying that I would love it there. It’s a great school to go to.”

Additionally, Jackson is teammates with four-star defensive end Nyjalik Kelly, who Clemson is targeting as a recruit in the 2022 class.

As for Kelly, his recruitment has become a guiding light for Jackson.

“He told me Clemson was showing love,” he added. “I’ve been around him a couple of times when he’s been on FaceTime with Clemson. I’ve just seen the way the coaches vibe with him and talk with him.”

Jackson’s looking forward to being able to do that with Clemson’s staff in the future.

“So far, the relationship is kind of cool,” Jackson said. “Actually, it shocked me. I was across the street when I was in Clemson. I was across the street at a restaurant eating. Nyjalik Kelly, they had taken him to a restaurant…he FaceTimed me and he was with Coach Venables.”

Jackson crossed the street and that was his first time meeting the staff. He’ll have plenty of opportunities to carve out similar memories in the future.

He currently ranks as the No. 7 cornerback and No. 53 overall prospect nationally in the 2024 class, per 247Sports.

