Hopkins makes NFL history: ‘He’s going to go down as one of the best’

Former Clemson and current Arizona Cardinals star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins made history in the NFL this past Sunday.

During the Cardinals’ 17-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium in Arizona, Hopkins became the player with the most receptions in NFL history before age 30, with his 770 receptions surpassing former teammate Larry Fitzgerald.

“It’s incredible – a testament to him, what type of guy he is, what type of player he is,” Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said to reporters after the game. “For him to be who he is, he’s so unselfish, a team player. I could go on. But he’s just a great guy, a great teammate. But that’s a huge deal for him, a huge deal. He’s going to go down as one of the best, so I’m just glad I get to throw him the ball.”

Hopkins hauled in six catches for 87 yards in Sunday’s game, including what turned out to be the game-winning 9-yard touchdown reception from Murray with around five minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Hopkins had a 30-yard catch on the previous play to set up the score, where he snagged a ball in the end zone in spite of tight coverage from 49ers cornerback Josh Norman.

Murray talked about the trust he has in Hopkins to make plays, no matter who – or how many – defenders are covering him.

“We’ve got a great relationship,” Murray said. “It’s tough when he’s getting doubled out there and they’re bracketing him and stuff like that. You just kind of got to take your chances whenever he’s not, and I think (Sunday), we did a pretty good job of that. When he was one-on-one, I think he got the ball for the most part, and you’ve just got to give a guy like him an opportunity. You never know. Two guys, three guys, it doesn’t really matter – sometimes you screw the read, throw it to him and good things happen.”

