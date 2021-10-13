Latest from one of the Palmetto State's top O-linemen

Clemson continues to keep tabs on and check up on this top Palmetto State offensive line prospect.

Dorchester (S.C.) Woodland four-star offensive tackle Kam Pringle – a 6-foot-7, 295-pound sophomore in the class of 2024 – has been staying in touch with Tigers offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell.

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with Pringle to get the latest on what he’s been hearing from Caldwell and more.

“Talking a little bit to Coach Caldwell through my coach,” Pringle said. “He’s really just been letting me know to be ready for them to come at me as far as like recruitment wise, and that they want me to come play football for them. Really just keeping in touch, making sure he’s keeping a good relationship.”

The interest from Caldwell and Clemson is certainly much appreciated by Pringle, who has already compiled a double-digit list of scholarship offers.

“Definitely them telling me that I’m somebody that they really, really want to be on their team is definitely a big accomplishment,” he said of the Tigers.

Pringle has picked up power conference offers from South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Duke and Arizona State.

Clemson hasn’t started handing out offers to class of 2024 recruits yet, but an offer from the program in the future would figure to immediately make the Tigers one of Pringle’s favorites.

“If Clemson was to offer me and I had to make a top five tomorrow, Clemson would definitely be a team you’d see in that top five,” he said.

Other schools standing out to Pringle at this early stage of his recruiting process, he said, are South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Florida State and Virginia Tech.

Pringle, who camped at Clemson this past summer, hopes to get back on campus for a game before the season is over.

“Really just trying to feel the atmosphere in the stadium, maybe take a little tour around Clemson,” he said. “Because when I went up there for camp, it was just straight to the school and back. So, really just seeing what else they have around Clemson.”

Pringle was in Charlotte for the Clemson-UGA game on Sept. 4 as a guest of the Tigers and also attended South Carolina’s home game vs. Kentucky on Sept. 25. Along with Clemson, he is looking to visit Georgia, Florida and Virginia Tech before season’s end.

