Lawrence says former teammate is 'so annoying'

Trevor Lawrence is getting ready to face one of his former Clemson teammates in an NFL game this weekend.

Lawrence and Christian Wilkins will be on the same field again Sunday when Lawrence’s Jacksonville Jaguars meet Wilkins’ Miami Dolphins in London for a Week 6 tilt at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Lawrence met with the media Wednesday and talked about the matchup with Wilkins, joking that the former Tiger D-lineman is “so annoying” but adding that “you won’t meet a better guy.”

“Christian, that’s my guy,” Lawrence said, via a video posted on Twitter by First Coast News sports anchor/reporter Mia O’Brien (see below). “I played with him obviously my freshman year. He’s a character. Never met anybody like him. He’s different. He’s awesome, though. One of my favorite people. It sucks playing against him. He’s so annoying, so I’m already ready for that. But great player. Obviously went against him in practice my whole freshman year, and it’s like him and Clelin (Ferrell) and Austin Bryant and Dexter Lawrence, all these guys on the D-line bullying me as a freshman in practice, hitting the ball out of my hand every second. Like, that’s my memory.

“But no, Christian’s a great guy. I’m really excited to play him. I messaged him in the offseason whenever the schedule came out, and we were talking about playing in London. He’s awesome. You won’t meet a better guy, and I’m excited to see him. But yeah, he’s definitely annoying on the field, so I’m ready for it.”

Kickoff of Sunday’s game between the Jaguars and Dolphins is set for 9:30 a.m. ET.

Trevor talking about facing his former #Clemson teammate Christian Wilkins (@cwilkins42) is the content you didn't know you needed today 😂 (he was also v excited when I told him about Brian Flores losing the bet to Wilkins this AM)#Jaguars | @ClemsonFB @FCN2go @ruthiepolinsky pic.twitter.com/VZR5xB8utG — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) October 13, 2021

