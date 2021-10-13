NFL analyst grades Lawrence's rookie season to this point

An NFL analyst handed out grades this week to the next generation of NFL quarterbacks, including former Clemson star and Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Trevor Lawrence.

CBS Sports NFL analyst Chris Trapasso graded quarterbacks selected in the past two draft classes, assigning them grades for both their performances in Week 5 as well as grades for their seasons overall to this point.

For the rookie quarterbacks, Trapasso gave “C+” season grades to the Chicago Bears’ Justin Fields, the New England Patriots’ Mac Jones and the Houston Texans’ Davis Mills, while Trapasso gave Lawrence a “C” grade for his season to date and gave “C-” grades to both the New York Jets’ Zach Wilson and the San Francisco 49ers’ Trey Lance.

In the Jaguars’ Week 5 loss to the Tennessee Titans, Lawrence finished 23-of-33 passing for 273 yards with one touchdown pass and one interception. He also ran for 28 yards and a rushing touchdown on seven carries.

Through five games this season, Lawrence has completed 59.4 percent of his passes for 1,146 yards and has six touchdown passes with eight interceptions.

“Lawrence built on a strong performance in Week 4 with an even stronger one in Week 5,” Trapasso wrote in his article. “There were a (few) minor misfires but they were outweighed by the amount of high-level throws he made. The game is starting to slow down for Lawrence. He’s not making nearly as many dangerous throws as he did early in the season.”

