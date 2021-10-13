NFL coach pays his 'debts' after losing bet to former Clemson star

An NFL coach paid his debts Wednesday after losing a bet with a former Clemson star on his team.

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, who played linebacker at Boston College, came out on the losing end of a bet on the Clemson-BC game with former Tiger and current Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins after the Eagles lost to the Tigers, 19-13, at Death Valley on Oct. 2.

Flores showed up at his press conference Wednesday wearing a Clemson T-shirt.

“Yeah, we had a wager,” Flores said of his bet with Wilkins. “I pay my debts.”

Brian Flores wearing a Clemson shirt today in his presser after losing a bet to Christian Wilkins: I pay my debts. pic.twitter.com/b555m3yTP4 — Brendan Tobin (@Brendan_Tobin) October 13, 2021

Dolphins coach Brian Flores lost a bet to Christian Wilkins, so here he is at Wednesday’s press conference in Clemson gear. pic.twitter.com/53Gm8IYi64 — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) October 13, 2021

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks