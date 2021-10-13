What They Are Saying: Former Clemson star's career day in the NFL

Former Clemson star Mike Williams had a career day in the NFL this past Sunday.

The Los Angeles Chargers fifth-year wide receiver tied his career high with eight catches and recorded a career-high 165 receiving yards to go with two touchdown catches in the Chargers’ 47-42 win over the Cleveland Browns at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

In this edition of What They Are Saying, we take a look back at what some had to say on Twitter about Williams’ career day:

