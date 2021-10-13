What They Are Saying: Former Clemson star's career day in the NFL

Former Clemson star Mike Williams had a career day in the NFL this past Sunday.

The Los Angeles Chargers fifth-year wide receiver tied his career high with eight catches and recorded a career-high 165 receiving yards to go with two touchdown catches in the Chargers’ 47-42 win over the Cleveland Browns at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

In this edition of What They Are Saying, we take a look back at what some had to say on Twitter about Williams’ career day:

PUT SOME RESPECT ON MIKE WILLIAMS pic.twitter.com/z89LuaCOZc — PFF (@PFF) October 10, 2021

Mike Williams has 6 receiving TDs Most in the NFL ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/hquZsFfBUT — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) October 13, 2021

Justin Herbert ➡️ Mike Williams. 72-yard TD. This connection has been 🔥 this season (via @NFL)

pic.twitter.com/cFNKXGzWJi — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 10, 2021

JUSTIN HERBERT AND MIKE WILLIAMS DID IT AGAIN! #BoltUp 📺: #CLEvsLAC on CBS

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/1aT7cBWbxG — NFL (@NFL) October 10, 2021

We've all seen the wide open Mike Williams TD but here's the play before that on 3rd down to keep a drive alive. Insane pic.twitter.com/TivB1lZX0B — Surfandartificialturf (@Surfandartific1) October 11, 2021

Mike Williams WR2 season is called off It’s Mike Williams WR1 season — Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) October 10, 2021

Mike Williams was one of the best receivers in the league again today. 8 Catches 165 Yards – Two 40+ Yard TDS He has 31 Receptions for 471 yards and 6 TDS in five games this season. Just ridiculous. — Daniel Wade (@dantalkssports) October 11, 2021

It’s taken awhile, but Mike Williams is finally looking like the player the Chargers hoped for four years ago. @kaelenjones: https://t.co/CujgVwQDqy — The Ringer (@ringer) October 12, 2021

Mike Williams is on pace for: 105 receptions

1,601 yards

20 touchdowns

15 yards/reception The #Chargers have an absolute stud at Wide Receiver pic.twitter.com/7mkXt85jbQ — ChargersCore (@ChargersCore) October 11, 2021

