There has been some attrition for Miami during its week of practice. And it could reportedly continue in a larger form.

More than 10 Miami players fell ill and missed practice Wednesday ahead of the Hurricanes’ trip to North Carolina, Miami coach Manny Diaz told reporters. Diaz said his team has been dealing all week with a virus going through on-campus dorms, though he said it’s not related to COVID-19.

Among the players out were junior receivers Mark Pope and Dee Wiggins, once highly rated recruits. The Miami Herald reported both players are believed to be exploring the possibility of entering the transfer portal.

It’s the latest bad news for Miami, which has already lost quarterback D’Eriq King to a season-ending shoulder injury.

A preseason top-15 team, Miami has fallen well short of expectations with three losses in its first five games. The Hurricanes are coming off a bye week heading into Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. game at North Carolina.

