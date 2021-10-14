Former ACC star, current analyst: 'Clemson should watch out' for Syracuse

A college football analyst and former ACC star gave his thoughts on the upcoming game between Clemson and Syracuse on Friday night in the Carrier Dome.

Former Georgia Tech running back and current ACC Network analyst Roddy Jones joined the Gramlich and Mac Lain podcast with Kelly Gramlich and Eric Mac Lain to talk about the matchup between the Tigers and the Orange.

Jones gives Clemson the edge heading into the contest but believes the Tigers better “watch out” for Cuse on Friday night.

“If I had to pick the game, I’d pick Clemson,” Jones said. “But absolutely, I would say watch out. Because if Clemson could score, I’d feel OK about it. But Syracuse is gonna make this a short game.”

Jones gave an idea of what he thinks the Orange’s game plan offensively against Clemson’s defense will look like.

“Syracuse is going to run the football,” he said, “and it’s almost like playing a triple-option team because it’s gonna be (running back) Sean Tucker, Sean Tucker, (quarterback) Garrett Shrader out the backfield. Sean Tucker, Sean Tucker, play-action, take a shot downfield. Sean Tucker, Sean Tucker, let’s dump it out to the flat and make you tackle in space. So from that aspect, you have to be locked in. And then defensively, they run that 3-3-5, and there’s a number of teams that do it in the league. But they are probably the most multiple out of it.”

Kickoff of Friday’s game is set for 7 p.m. and it will be televised on ESPN.

“I would absolutely say Clemson should watch out because it could get weird up there in the Carrier Dome,” Jones said.

Listen in to @RoddyJones20’s thoughts on our Friday Night lights game, between Clemson and Cuse! Here is the link to the entire episode if you missed it! https://t.co/0BOOKCpPHw pic.twitter.com/cLspimnLIM — Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) October 14, 2021

