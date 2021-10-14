In-state RB wasn't disappointed by 'amazing' first Clemson game

This in-state running back was able to take in his first game day visit at Memorial Stadium during Clemson’s 19-13 win over Boston College back on Saturday, Oct. 2.

Oceanside Collegiate Academy (Mt. Pleasant, S.C.) 2023 running back Vaughn Blue caught up with The Clemson Insider about his experience in Death Valley and his current recruitment.

“It was amazing,” Blue told TCI. “The atmosphere was crazy. It was my first time ever going to a Clemson game, but the crowd was loud, all the fans were cheering. I loved how the orange and purple were being displayed on the LEDs around the stadium. I thought the game was really cool.”

It’s a lot different than high school, to say the least. It was a lot for him to take in, but an experience he’ll never forget nonetheless.

“Clemson’s weight room is literally bigger than my high school,” he said jokingly.

Clemson running back coach C.J. Spiller invited Blue to the game. Spiller has been keeping tabs on Blue since he participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp this past summer. Blue has continued to send his highlights to Spiller throughout the season.

“I liked Clemson a lot. It was different from all the other camps that I went to because we really didn’t do a combine or anything,” Blue said. “We kind of just went out and they wanted to see what I could do om the field…Clemson’s camp was different, but I did like it a lot more than most of the camps I went to just because of the coaching style.”

While camping at Clemson, Blue had the chance to be coached hands-on by a Hall of Fame running back in Spiller. It’s not every day that running backs get that opportunity, especially on the crowded camp circuit.

“I loved the way he coached me,” Blue added. “He always wanted the best for me at any given point during the camp.”

Blue feels like his season has gone pretty well up until this point. He’s recorded around 117 carries for 750 yards in seven games.

“Once I get my final season highlights, I’m going to send those to a lot of coaches and just try to see where everyone’s mind is at and try to get as many coaches as I can to look at me,” he said.

One of Blue’s lead blockers at Oceanside might be a familiar name for Clemson fans. Monroe Freeling, a four-star tackle in the 2023 class, does a lot of dirty work upfront to create some holes for Blue. While Blue’s fortunate to have a highly-touted Division I prospect block for him, he’s also a very talented runner himself.

“I’m very decisive. Whenever I see a hole, I’m very quick to cut into the hole,” Blue said. “I always make the first guy miss and I’m really quick. Normally when I’m in the open field, nobody can catch me.”

