Legacy recruit picks up the offer he's been waiting for

It was a long time coming, but this legacy recruit finally picked up the offer he had been waiting for.

Greenville (S.C.) 2022 tight end Josh Sapp reported an offer from the Tigers on Thursday afternoon.

Sapp, the son of former Clemson and NFL linebacker Patrick Sapp, ranks as the No. 86 tight end and No. 28 prospect in the state of South Carolina in the 2022 class, per the 247Sports Composite.

Now that Clemson has officially offered him, Sapp could have the opportunity of a lifetime to follow in the footsteps of his father.

That’s not something he takes lightly.

“It definitely would be a great thing to do,” Sapp told TCI following his experience at Clemson’s All In Cookout. “I know my dad would feel really good and that’s something I would definitely love to do and it would even add more of a push to me to be even better at the school and try to accomplish more things than he did.”

As Sapp’s recruitment dwindles down, he told TCI last month that his recruitment was down to three schools: App State, Georgia State, and of course, Clemson.

An offer certainly changes that dynamic.

