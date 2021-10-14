What They Are Saying: Son of former Tiger receives dream offer from Clemson

What They Are Saying: Son of former Tiger receives dream offer from Clemson

Recruiting

What They Are Saying: Son of former Tiger receives dream offer from Clemson

By October 14, 2021 9:29 pm

By |

Greenville (S.C.) Class of 2022 tight end Josh Sapp received the offer he had been waiting for. The legacy recruit and son of former Clemson and NFL linebacker, Patrick Sapp, waited patiently for the good news he received Thursday.

Social media was buzzing after Sapp announced his offer Thursday afternoon. In the latest edition of “What They Are Saying,” we take a look at what some in the Twitterverse are saying about Sapp receiving an offer from his dream school.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

, , , Recruiting

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

2hr

Clemson has picked up a new verbal commitment from a prospect in the 2023 class. McDonogh School (Md.) lefthanded pitcher Jack Bussard announced his commitment to the Tigers’ baseball program on Thursday (…)

reply
6hr

There has been some attrition for Miami during its week of practice. And it could reportedly continue in a larger form. More than 10 Miami players fell ill and missed practice Wednesday ahead of the (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home