What They Are Saying: Son of former Tiger receives dream offer from Clemson

Greenville (S.C.) Class of 2022 tight end Josh Sapp received the offer he had been waiting for. The legacy recruit and son of former Clemson and NFL linebacker, Patrick Sapp, waited patiently for the good news he received Thursday.

Social media was buzzing after Sapp announced his offer Thursday afternoon. In the latest edition of “What They Are Saying,” we take a look at what some in the Twitterverse are saying about Sapp receiving an offer from his dream school.

This dude earned it. Come join the family bro! https://t.co/l5m7i1YFSt — Mason Johnstone (@msnjhnstn) October 14, 2021

YEEEEEESSSSIRRRDR, congrats bro. Most deserved https://t.co/xpCLydOlx6 — Collin Sadler ✞ (@CollinSadler1) October 14, 2021

I texted you YESTERDAY and told you congratulations.God told me yesterday you was going to receive what you got today! Proud of you brotha. -PF21 https://t.co/uwM47iw2tZ — Prometheus"Pro" Franklin II (@PrometheusFran1) October 14, 2021

Very well deserved for Josh Sapp, who’s been patient and stayed the course. Appears to have paid off. https://t.co/DhR9tAcs0Y — Sam Neumann (@Sam_Neumann_) October 14, 2021

I think @CollinSadler1 may have been onto something here…👀 pic.twitter.com/dTxFqTJy4b — Sam Neumann (@Sam_Neumann_) October 14, 2021

Wow proud of you bro ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 https://t.co/dvw5CdasIH — Aalijah “AK” Kelly (@AalijahK) October 14, 2021

Congratulations Josh! Bet your dad went nuts!! Well deserved! https://t.co/3XFl0Xe4RQ — Bob Sadler (@BobSadler13) October 14, 2021

Yessir‼️Well deserved! 👀

Let’s keep getting after it! https://t.co/n6QQmrwC5a — Ashton Whitner (@ashton_whitner) October 14, 2021

Let's goooooo!! Congratulations to my @Joshsapp6 on his offer from The Clemson University!!! Extremely proud of the work you've put in fam!! Love you big dawg!! Stay humble and continue to sow positive seeds!! #FARMERSMENTALITY #BUILTTRAINTOUGH #CREATINGKINGS https://t.co/RiCqAR74FX — TRAINBUILT PERFORMANCE (@train0187) October 14, 2021

