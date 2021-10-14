Where is Clemson in this college football re-rank?

This week, a national outlet released its latest college football re-rank, re-ranking the FBS teams in the sport from No. 1 to No. 130.

Where is Clemson in the USA TODAY Sports NCAA Re-Rank 1-130?

Clemson (3-2, 2-1 ACC) is ranked No. 27 in the re-rank, authored by USA TODAY Sports’ Paul Myerberg.

The ACC teams ahead of the Tigers in the re-rank are NC State (No. 25) and Wake Forest (No. 14).

Clemson returns to action at 7 p.m. Friday against Syracuse in the Carrier Dome. The game will be televised on ESPN.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks