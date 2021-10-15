Bart Boatwright's Halftime Photo Gallery: Clemson 14, Syracuse 7

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Clemson led Syracuse, 14-7, at halftime of Friday night’s game in the Carrier Dome.

Kobe Pace gave the Tigers the lead with a 2-yard touchdown run with nine seconds left before halftime. Joseph Ngata made a highlight-reel 19-yard touchdown reception from D.J. Uiagalelei to put Clemson ahead 7-0 at the 9:06 mark of the second quarter, before the Orange answered back with a 2-yard touchdown run by Garrett Shrader to tie the score at 7 with 5:33 left in the half.

Check out Bart Boatwright’s halftime photo gallery for The Clemson Insider: LINK.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks