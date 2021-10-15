Bart Boatwright's Halftime Photo Gallery: Clemson 14, Syracuse 7

October 15, 2021 9:13 pm

By and |

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Clemson led Syracuse, 14-7, at halftime of Friday night’s game in the Carrier Dome.

Kobe Pace gave the Tigers the lead with a 2-yard touchdown run with nine seconds left before halftime. Joseph Ngata made a highlight-reel 19-yard touchdown reception from D.J. Uiagalelei to put Clemson ahead 7-0 at the 9:06 mark of the second quarter, before the Orange answered back with a 2-yard touchdown run by Garrett Shrader to tie the score at 7 with 5:33 left in the half.

Check out Bart Boatwright’s halftime photo gallery for The Clemson Insider: LINK.

