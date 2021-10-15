Clemson makes the cut for one of nation's top D-linemen

Clemson has made the cut for one of the nation’s top defensive linemen in the 2022 class.

Pike Road (Ala.) High School four-star Khurtiss Perry dropped his top five schools on social media Friday evening, featuring the Tigers along with Alabama, Auburn, Texas and UCF.

Perry (6-3, 265) is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 7 defensive lineman and No. 31 overall prospect for the 2022 class.

Clemson extended an offer to Perry last month after defensive tackles coach Todd Bates traveled to watch him play in one of his games.

“It feels so good to have a Clemson offer,” Perry told The Clemson Insider shortly after announcing the offer. “Just been getting recruited (by Clemson) from ninth grade. They kept pushing me, they kept believing in me.”

According to Perry, who worked out with Bates at the Dabo Swinney Camp in June 2019, Bates views him as a versatile D-lineman who could line up on the edge and play inside at tackle on Clemson’s defense.

“He said that he liked my style of how I play,” Perry said. “He said I played just like a Clemson D-lineman. He said he sees me coming in playing defensive end, and on third down, he sees me going inside and making plays and being disruptive.”