Clemson vs. Syracuse: Who has the edge?

No. 25 Clemson (3-2, 2-1 ACC) hits the road Friday for another Atlantic Division clash against Syracuse (3-3, 0-2). Kickoff from the Carrier Dome is set for 7 p.m. The game will be televised by ESPN.

Clemson’s offense vs. Syracuse’s defense: After having their most promising performance against an FBS opponent the last time out from a yardage standpoint, the Tigers will be looking to translate that into more points this week. Of course, that’s been a challenge every week for a team averaging 14.2 points against FBS competition. Now Clemson will try against perhaps the most disruptive defense it’s seen not named Georgia.

Syracuse has been susceptible to the occasional big play, but that’s something the Tigers have struggled to generate through five games. Where the Orange’s amoeba defense excels is getting in the backfield. Syracuse operates out of a 3-3-5 base look but will bring pressure from just about anywhere on the field. As a result, the Orange lead the ACC in tackles for loss (eight per game) and sacks (3.83), both of which rank in the top 10 nationally.

So what does Clemson have to do to try to counter that? Stay ahead of the chains, which means winning early downs. If the Tigers can run the ball the way they did against Boston College (231 yards), it would help their cause. But that’s a big if, particularly with the offensive line still trying to settle on its best five. Will Putnam (toe) is expected to slide back in at right guard this week after missing the Boston College game. If that happens, does Matt Bockhorst move back to center? Or do the Tigers put Backhorst back at left guard (where he played last season) and keep Hunter Rayburn at center?

Regardless of which combination Clemson decides to go with up front, communication and execution is going to be vital for the entire offense against a defense that loves to keep opponents guessing until the snap. Advantage: Syracuse

Clemson’s defense vs. Syracuse’s offense: Syracuse is averaging 31.4 points behind one of the nation’s top rushing attacks. Sean Tucker leads the ACC in rushing while new quarterback Garrett Shrader has been just as significant of a contributor on the ground. Shrader, a Mississippi State transfer who took over as the starter late last month, has also given Syracuse’s offense a boost with his legs, surpassing 100 yards on the ground in each of the last two games with eight rushing touchdowns on the season.

But even without Tyler Davis and Bryan Bresee on the interior of the defensive line, Clemson’s strength has been stopping the run. The Tigers are third in the ACC in that department, allowing just 102 rushing yards per game. That’s less than half of what Syracuse (242.8) normally piles up on the ground. Boston College was averaging more than 220 rushing yards before Clemson held the Eagles to just 46 net yards and 1.4 yards per carry.

Meanwhile, Shrader has completed just 57% of his attempts for an offense that’s passed it just 12 more times than it’s run it to this point. Clemson is also coming off an open date, which allowed the Tigers to get a little more healthy on the defensive side of the ball. Advantage: Clemson

Special teams: Clemson’s inability to finish drives in the end zone wasn’t ideal against Boston College, but it also served as a reminder as to just how solid B.T. Potter is in the kicking game. The Tigers’ senior placekicker proved to be the difference in a six-point win by making all four of his field goals. He’s 5 of 6 on field goals this season with his only miss coming on a 58-yard attempt. Punter Will Spiers continues to be solid as well at 42 yards per punt.

Syracuse also has one of the nation’s top kickers in Andre Szmyt, a two-time all-ACC performer who won the Lou Groza Award in 2018. Szmyt began the season second among active players in field-goal percentage (86.3) and is 7 of 10 on field goals this year (one of those misses from 50-plus yards). It’s been a different story for the Orange’s punters, who are averaging just 33.7 yards per boot. Syracuse hasn’t been anything special in the return game either, averaging 9 yards on punt returns and 20 on kickoff returns. Advantage: Clemson

Bottom line: Clemson would love nothing more than a breakthrough on offense to come Friday, but can the Tigers at least get to 20 points? Because that could be enough against a Syracuse team that relies heavily on one aspect of its offense — and one that plays into Clemson’s defensive strength. Can Shrader make enough plays through the air if the Tigers shut down the running game? Tip your cap to him if he can, but that may ultimately be what decides this one.

Prediction: Clemson 21, Syracuse 17

