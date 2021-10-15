Late score gives Tigers halftime lead

Clemson entered the halftime break with a 14-7 lead over Syracuse at the Carrier Dome.

The Tigers jumped in front at the end of the half on a two yard touchdown run by Kobe Pace with 0:09 to play in the second quarter.

Clemson struck first after Tyler Venables set up a scoring drive and stopped the Orange in the red zone with 1:03 to play in the first quarter with an interception at Clemson’s own seven yard-line.

On the ensuing drive Clemson moved the ball 87 yards in 13 plays and chewed 6:57 off the clock.

The Tigers capped off the drive with a 19 yard touchdown pass on third-and-13 from D.J. Uiagalelei to Joseph Ngata to take a 7-0 lead with 9:06 to play in the half.

Syracuse evened things up on a two yard touchdown run by Garrett Shrader on the next drive to answer Tigers with 5:33 remaining in the second quarter. Sean Tucker set up the score with a 39 yard run to the Clemson two.

The Orange drive covered 91 yards in 10 plays and 3:28.

Tucker finished the first half with 12 carries for 132 yards and a score, it marked his sixth consecutive 100 yard rushing game as he became the country’s leading rusher in the FBS.

After stalling offensively its next possession Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney made a gutsy call when faced with fourth-and-5 on the Syracuse 41 with 1:05 left in the half. Will Spiers executed a fake punt pass for a 17 yard completion to Davis Allen.

The decision paid off when Kobe Pace punched it in for a two yard touchdown run with 0:09 left in the half to give Clemson a 14-7 lead.

The Tigers get the ball to start the second half.

