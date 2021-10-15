Looks like Tigers will have first-time starter at center

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — It looks like Clemson will have a first-time starter at center for Friday night’s game against Syracuse in the Carrier Dome.

Based on what we’ve seen in warmups, it looks like redshirt sophomore Mason Trotter will get the start at center.

The Roebuck, S.C., native has been dealing with a broken hand this season, but while his hand is taped, there is no club on it.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks