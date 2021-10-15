Ngata puts Clemson on the board with acrobatic catch

The Tigers are finally on the board.

After an anemic first quarter, Clemson responded with an impressive touchdown drive, capped off by a highlight-reel catch, courtesy of Joseph Ngata.

B.T. Potter drilled the extra point to give Clemson a 7-0 lead and finish off a 12-play, 87-drive that lasted 6 minutes and 57 seconds.

On that drive, Clemson averaged 6.2 yards per play, relying on 38 passing yards, 24 rushing yards and 30 penalty yards. Syracuse was called for two personal fouls, including a late hit on Phil Mafah.

Ngata’s 19-yard touchdown catch marked the first time that a Clemson receiver other than Justyn Ross has hauled in a touchdown reception this season.

Clemson’s drive was jumpstarted by a Tyler Venables interception, which came deep in the Tigers’ own territory.

