'Not much different than us': Clemson, Syracuse set for clash of similar fortunes

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Clemson’s record could be worse this season. It’s also oh so close to being better.

And Clemson coach Dabo Swinney couldn’t help but notice the same thing about the Tigers’ upcoming opponent.

That’s because, much like No. 25 Clemson, Syracuse has been in its share of nail-biters through the first half of the season. While the Tigers’ two losses have come by a combined 13 points, including one in overtime, Syracuse’s three losses have been even tighter. One came on a field goal as time expired against Florida State while the Orange pushed unbeaten Wake Forest to the brink last week before losing by a field goal in overtime.

“They’re not much different than us,” Swinney said. “They’re two plays away from being 5-1.”

The teams are guaranteed to further impact their respective records differently Friday when the Atlantic Division foes renew their series with a 7 p.m. kick at the Carrier Dome. Clemson (3-2, 2-1 ACC) has won the last three meetings by an average of 26 points, but if the first half of the season has been any indication, the teams could be in for another white-knuckler this time around.

The Tigers’ offense continues to sputter, at least when it comes to scoring points. Clemson is averaging less than 15 points against FBS competition this season and has yet to score more than 19 in regulation in those games, though how the Tigers performed their last time out against Boston College has Clemson further believing it’s close to breaking out in that facet.

Clemson racked up 438 yards, including 231 on the ground. Both were the second-highest totals of the season. The Tigers are also coming off an open date that helped them get closer to full health. That includes right guard Will Putnam, who’s expected to return to the starting lineup after missing the Boston College game with a toe injury.

“We think we’re just right there,” quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei said. “The more we keep practicing and the more we keep playing, I think we’re just getting closer, closer and closer each and every time.”

The unit’s challenge this week is executing against one of the more disruptive defenses in the country. Syracuse (3-3, 0-2) leads the ACC in tackles for loss and sacks on a per-game basis out of a 3-3-5 base defense that often utilizes pre-snap movement among its front six to try to confuse opposing offenses as to where the pressure is coming from.

“They rarely ever sit still,” Swinney said. “You’ve got to really do a good job of collecting movement, picking up the twists, passing things off and all of those things.”

Defensively, Clemson will have to contend with a run-heavy attack from Syracuse, which gets multiple players involved in a ground game averaging more than 240 yards. Running back Sean Tucker is the ACC’s leading rusher, but quarterback Garrett Shrader is a factor, too. The Mississippi State transfer, who’s put together back-to-back 100-yard games on the ground, is averaging more than 5 yards per carry and is second on the team only to Tucker in rushing touchdowns (8).

Shrader is completing just 57% of his passes, but Syracuse hasn’t needed that part of his game as much. The Orange are still averaging more than 31 points per game.

“We’re always going to try to throw the ball,” Syracuse coach Dino Babers said. “We need to be balanced on offense, and we’ll always work toward that. But until you get there, you need to do some things that are working.”

How well the Orange’s ground game works against Clemson remains to be seen. The Tigers have the ACC’s third-best rush defense, holding teams to 102 yards per game on the ground. There’s little doubt the Tigers will try to take away what Syracuse does best and make Shrader beat them with his arm.

“They’re really running the football,” Swinney said. “That’s what they’re doing.”

It’s a game within the game that could help make the difference, even if it’s not much of one.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks