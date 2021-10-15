Raiders GM has high praise for interim HC, former Clemson assistant

A former Clemson assistant coach met with the media Wednesday after being named the interim head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this week in the wake of Jon Gruden’s resignation.

Rich Bisaccia — Clemson’s running backs coach from the 1993 Peach Bowl through the 1998 season under Tommy West — is grateful for his first head coaching opportunity in the NFL after being a special teams coach in the league since 2002 with the Buccaneers, Chargers, Cowboys and Raiders.

“This is certainly an exciting moment,” Bisaccia said, via Raiders.com. “It’s an incredible opportunity, certainly, not only for me, but for all of the other coaches that are here to see what we can do in this adversity; see what we can do with this challenge; see what we can do with the next day, and the same thing for our players.