Starting offensive lineman among unavailable players against Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Clemson has announced the players that won’t be available against Syracuse on Friday.

Among them is offensive lineman Hunter Rayburn, who started at center in the Tigers’ most recent game against Boston College. Tight end Braden Galloway, receiver E.J. Williams, cornerback Fred Davis and safety Joseph Charleston are among the other players who were listed on the depth chart at the start of the week that won’t be available for tonight’s game.

Injuries and COVID-19 protocols are among the reasons why players would be unavailable, though Clemson doesn’t categorize the reason for each player’s unavailability. But Williams had his knee scoped recently while Davis has been recovering from a sprained ankle.

Kickoff from the Carrier Dome is set for 7 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN.

