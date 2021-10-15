Uiagalelei shows progress in first half

While Clemson’s offense still hasn’t taken that next step or “exploded” for that matter, the unit was able to take a 14-7 lead over Syracuse into the break.

Led by D.J. Uiagalelei, the Tigers were able to overcome mental errors, including multiple dropped passes and poor offensive play, to get some momentum heading into halftime.

Uiagalelei wasn’t much improved, but he certainly made progress with his play. In the first half, Clemson’s starting quarterback completed 15-of-22 passes for 109 yards with a 19-yard touchdown pass to Joseph Ngata.

On that throw in question, he made an impressive back-shoulder throw, giving Ngata enough space to make an acrobatic catch in the corner of the end zone.

That came on the heels of a big-time throw that Uiagalelei made to Justyn Ross during the game’s first quarter. However, the ball was dropped by the veteran receiver, who seemingly injured his ankle and limped off the field.

While Uiagalelei is still making some of the same mistakes that have plagued his play throughout the season, including getting caught flat-footed in the pocket, he’s still made the necessary throws.

At the very least, his play in the first 30 minutes of Friday night’s game, could be an encouraging sign of things to come.

The Tigers will get the football to start the second half. Clemson has won 53 straight games when leading at the break.

