Update on Galloway's injury

Braden Galloway was among Clemson’s unavailable players for the team’s 17-14 win over Syracuse on Friday night. He did not make the trip to Central New York after suffering a concussion 13 days ago.

While Galloway remains in concussion protocol, Clemson offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Tony Elliott seemed optimistic about his chances to return to the lineup next Saturday.

“Braden wasn’t able to make the trip,” Elliott said postgame. “He was making a lot of progress, so I anticipate by the time we get back and get back to work on Monday, he’ll be ready to go.”

