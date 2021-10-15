Watch: Swinney shares cool moment with young fan before Syracuse game

Football

October 15, 2021 6:17 pm

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney shared a cool moment with a young Tiger fan in the Carrier Dome prior to Friday night’s game against Syracuse.

Check out Swinney’s interaction with the young fan in the following video from Clemson Football:

