Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson 17, Syracuse 14

Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson 17, Syracuse 14

Football

Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson 17, Syracuse 14

By October 16, 2021 8:31 am

By |

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Clemson defeated the Orange Friday night in the Carrier Dome 17-14 in another nail biter.

Check out some amazing pictures from the win in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery.

, , Football, Galleries

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

2m

Davis Allen added his name to the Clemson record books en route to the Tigers’ 17-14 win over Syracuse at the Carrier Dome Friday night. In the first half alone, the junior doubled his season-high for (…)

10hr

Following Clemson’s 17-14 win over Syracuse on Friday night in the Carrier Dome, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and defensive coordinator Brent Venables gave an injury update on junior cornerback (…)

10hr

Following Clemson’s 17-14 win over Syracuse on Friday night in the Carrier Dome, Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott gave an update on redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Hunter Rayburn. (…)

11hr

Clemson escaped heart break with a 17-14 win over Syracuse at the Carrier Dome on Friday night. The Tigers stood strong defensively on Cuse’s final drive and forced a long field goal attempt. Then Andre (…)

reply
11hr

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — No. 25 Clemson survived another scare Friday night, this one from Syracuse at the Carrier Dome. Here are four sequences that went a long way toward determining the outcome, a turning point (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home