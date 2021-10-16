Swinney Postgame Press Conference Report

Swinney Postgame Press Conference Report

Football

Swinney Postgame Press Conference Report

By October 16, 2021 6:47 am

By |

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had plenty to say after the Tigers’ 17-14 win over Syracuse.

Coach Swinney updated several injuries and went in-depth about the good, the bad and the ugly from the Atlantic Division showdown.

, , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

10hr

Following Clemson’s 17-14 win over Syracuse on Friday night in the Carrier Dome, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and defensive coordinator Brent Venables gave an injury update on junior cornerback (…)

10hr

Following Clemson’s 17-14 win over Syracuse on Friday night in the Carrier Dome, Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott gave an update on redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Hunter Rayburn. (…)

11hr

Clemson escaped heart break with a 17-14 win over Syracuse at the Carrier Dome on Friday night. The Tigers stood strong defensively on Cuse’s final drive and forced a long field goal attempt. Then Andre (…)

reply
11hr

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — No. 25 Clemson survived another scare Friday night, this one from Syracuse at the Carrier Dome. Here are four sequences that went a long way toward determining the outcome, a turning point (…)

13hr

While Clemson’s offense still hasn’t taken that next step or “exploded” for that matter, the unit was able to take a 14-7 lead over Syracuse into the break. Led by D.J. Uiagalelei, the Tigers were able (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home