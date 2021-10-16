Swinney Postgame Press Conference Report

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had plenty to say after the Tigers’ 17-14 win over Syracuse.
Coach Swinney updated several injuries and went in-depth about the good, the bad and the ugly from the Atlantic Division showdown.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had plenty to say after the Tigers’ 17-14 win over Syracuse.
Coach Swinney updated several injuries and went in-depth about the good, the bad and the ugly from the Atlantic Division showdown.
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Clemson defeated the Orange Friday night in the Carrier Dome 17-14 in another nail biter. Check out some amazing pictures from the win in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery.
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Clemson’s offense continues to do its part in making sure the Tigers play the same game each week, and that’s not a good thing. A week after seemingly taking a couple of steps forward (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney made it clear in his postgame press conference what he thought of his quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei’s performance Friday night during the Tigers’ 17-14 win over Syracuse (…)
Following Clemson’s 17-14 win over Syracuse on Friday night in the Carrier Dome, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and defensive coordinator Brent Venables gave an injury update on junior cornerback (…)
Following Clemson’s 17-14 win over Syracuse on Friday night in the Carrier Dome, Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott gave an update on redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Hunter Rayburn. (…)
Clemson survived against Syracuse on Friday night, escaping the Carrier Dome with a 17-14 win. The Tigers improved to 4-2 (3-1 ACC), while the Orange fell to 3-4 (0-3). What happened? (…)
Clemson escaped heart break with a 17-14 win over Syracuse at the Carrier Dome on Friday night. The Tigers stood strong defensively on Cuse’s final drive and forced a long field goal attempt. Then Andre (…)
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — No. 25 Clemson survived another scare Friday night, this one from Syracuse at the Carrier Dome. Here are four sequences that went a long way toward determining the outcome, a turning point (…)
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Clemson led Syracuse, 14-7, at halftime of Friday night’s game in the Carrier Dome. Kobe Pace gave the Tigers the lead with a 2-yard touchdown run with nine seconds left before halftime. (…)
While Clemson’s offense still hasn’t taken that next step or “exploded” for that matter, the unit was able to take a 14-7 lead over Syracuse into the break. Led by D.J. Uiagalelei, the Tigers were able (…)