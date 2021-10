One of Clemson’s top targets in the 2023 class is Andrean High School (Merrillville, Ind.) five-star linebacker, Drayk Bowen.

Bowen, who also plays running back for Andrean, starred in his team’s 17-7 loss to Lowell (Ind.), which came in a torrential downpour.

Check out these highlights of Bowen, courtesy of IrishSportsDaily.com:

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!