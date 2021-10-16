Watch: Clemson commit has dynamic first half in Friday night rout

One of Clemson’s most coveted commits in the 2022 class is Myrtle Beach (S.C.) High School four-star wide receiver, Adam Randall.

Across his senior campaign, the Clemson commit continues to show out.

In the first half of Friday’s 48-6 win over Wilson High School (Florence, S.C.), Randall had the game’s first three touchdowns and totaled 208 yards of receiving.

He hauled in two touchdowns receptions and added a rushing touchdown for the second week in a row.

Randall ranks as the No. 17 wide receiver, No. 124 prospect overall nationally and No. 3 recruit in the state of South Carolina, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Below, you can watch some highlights of Randall’s dynamic Friday night, courtesy of Gabe McDonald, WMBF news.

I'm sure we all knew this but yeah, @A_Randall5 is pretty good at football. The #Clemson commit showed out in @MBSeahawks_FB's victory over Wilson this evening. @wmbfnews @hawkcenterMBHS pic.twitter.com/29EUitwZT3 — Gabe McDonald (@GabeMcDonald_) October 16, 2021

