Watch: Clemson commit has dynamic first half in Friday night rout

By October 16, 2021 5:52 pm

One of Clemson’s most coveted commits in the 2022 class is Myrtle Beach (S.C.) High School four-star wide receiver, Adam Randall.

Across his senior campaign, the Clemson commit continues to show out.

In the first half of Friday’s 48-6 win over Wilson High School (Florence, S.C.), Randall had the game’s first three touchdowns and totaled 208 yards of receiving.

He hauled in two touchdowns receptions and added a rushing touchdown for the second week in a row.

Randall ranks as the No. 17 wide receiver, No. 124 prospect overall nationally and No. 3 recruit in the state of South Carolina, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Below, you can watch some highlights of Randall’s dynamic Friday night, courtesy of Gabe McDonald, WMBF news.

