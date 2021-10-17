Latest AP Poll Released

The latest Associated Press College football poll has been released. The Tigers will face a top 25 opponent next when when they travel to Pitt.
Clemson is on the outside looking in again this week, but is the first team out of the rankings.
Wake Forest is up to No. 14 this week while N.C. State is up to No. 18. Pitt joins the rankings at No. 23.
|RANK
|TEAM
|PV RANK
|POINTS
|1
|
|Georgia (7-0)
|1
|1,575 (63)
|2
|
|Cincinnati (6-0)
|3
|1,483
|3
|
|Oklahoma (7-0)
|4
|1,434
|4
|
|Alabama (6-1)
|5
|1,393
|5
|
|Ohio State (5-1)
|6
|1,252
|6
|
|Michigan (6-0)
|8
|1,214
|7
|
|Penn State (5-1)
|7
|1,116
|8
|
|Oklahoma State (6-0)
|12
|1,082
|9
|
|Michigan State (7-0)
|10
|1,076
|10
|
|Oregon (5-1)
|9
|1,054
|11
|
|Iowa (6-1)
|2
|1,048
|12
|
|Ole Miss (5-1)
|13
|879
|13
|
|Notre Dame (5-1)
|14
|763
|14
|
|Coastal Carolina (6-0)
|15
|736
|15
|
|Kentucky (6-1)
|11
|723
|16
|
|Wake Forest (6-0)
|16
|629
|17
|
|Texas A&M (5-2)
|21
|536
|18
|
|North Carolina State (5-1)
|22
|485
|19
|Auburn (5-2)
|397
|20
|Baylor (6-1)
|378
|21
|
|SMU (6-0)
|23
|358
|22
|
|San Diego State (6-0)
|24
|284
|23
|
|Pittsburgh (5-1)
|177
|24
|
|UTSA (7-0)
|104
|25
|Purdue (4-2)
|68
Clemson 64, Utah 43, Arkansas 29, Brigham Young 21, Air Force 19, Iowa State 14, Louisiana-Lafayette 13, Arizona State 7, Florida 7, Texas 5, UCLA 4, Houston 2, LSU 2, Virginia 1