Latest AP Poll Released

The latest Associated Press College football poll has been released. The Tigers will face a top 25 opponent next when when they travel to Pitt.

Clemson is on the outside looking in again this week, but is the first team out of the rankings.

Wake Forest is up to No. 14 this week while N.C. State is up to No. 18. Pitt joins the rankings at No. 23.

RANK TEAM PV RANK CONFERENCE POINTS 1 Georgia (7-0) 1 SEC 1,575 (63) 2 Cincinnati (6-0) 3 American Athletic 1,483 3 Oklahoma (7-0) 4 Big 12 1,434 4 Alabama (6-1) 5 SEC 1,393 5 Ohio State (5-1) 6 Big Ten 1,252 6 Michigan (6-0) 8 Big Ten 1,214 7 Penn State (5-1) 7 Big Ten 1,116 8 Oklahoma State (6-0) 12 Big 12 1,082 9 Michigan State (7-0) 10 Big Ten 1,076 10 Oregon (5-1) 9 Pac-12 1,054 11 Iowa (6-1) 2 Big Ten 1,048 12 Ole Miss (5-1) 13 SEC 879 13 Notre Dame (5-1) 14 IA Independents 763 14 Coastal Carolina (6-0) 15 Sun Belt 736 15 Kentucky (6-1) 11 SEC 723 16 Wake Forest (6-0) 16 ACC 629 17 Texas A&M (5-2) 21 SEC 536 18 North Carolina State (5-1) 22 ACC 485 19 Auburn (5-2) SEC 397 20 Baylor (6-1) Big 12 378 21 SMU (6-0) 23 American Athletic 358 22 San Diego State (6-0) 24 Mountain West 284 23 Pittsburgh (5-1) ACC 177 24 UTSA (7-0) Conference USA 104 25 Purdue (4-2) Big Ten 68

Others receiving votes:

Clemson 64, Utah 43, Arkansas 29, Brigham Young 21, Air Force 19, Iowa State 14, Louisiana-Lafayette 13, Arizona State 7, Florida 7, Texas 5, UCLA 4, Houston 2, LSU 2, Virginia 1