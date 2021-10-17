Latest AP Poll Released

Football

By October 17, 2021 2:09 pm

The latest Associated Press College football poll has been released.  The Tigers will face a top 25 opponent next when when they travel to Pitt.

Clemson is on the outside looking in again this week, but is the first team out of the rankings.

Wake Forest is up to No. 14 this week while N.C. State is up to No. 18.  Pitt joins the rankings at No. 23.

RANK TEAM PV RANK CONFERENCE POINTS
1
Georgia (7-0) 1 SEC 1,575 (63)
2
Cincinnati (6-0) 3 American Athletic 1,483
3
Oklahoma (7-0) 4 Big 12 1,434
4
Alabama (6-1) 5 SEC 1,393
5
Ohio State (5-1) 6 Big Ten 1,252
6
Michigan (6-0) 8 Big Ten 1,214
7
Penn State (5-1) 7 Big Ten 1,116
8
Oklahoma State (6-0) 12 Big 12 1,082
9
Michigan State (7-0) 10 Big Ten 1,076
10
Oregon (5-1) 9 Pac-12 1,054
11
Iowa (6-1) 2 Big Ten 1,048
12
Ole Miss (5-1) 13 SEC 879
13
Notre Dame (5-1) 14 IA Independents 763
14
Coastal Carolina (6-0) 15 Sun Belt 736
15
Kentucky (6-1) 11 SEC 723
16
Wake Forest (6-0) 16 ACC 629
17
Texas A&M (5-2) 21 SEC 536
18
North Carolina State (5-1) 22 ACC 485
19
Auburn (5-2) SEC 397
20
Baylor (6-1) Big 12 378
21
SMU (6-0) 23 American Athletic 358
22
San Diego State (6-0) 24 Mountain West 284
23
Pittsburgh (5-1) ACC 177
24
UTSA (7-0) Conference USA 104
25
Purdue (4-2) Big Ten 68
Others receiving votes:

Clemson 64, Utah 43, Arkansas 29, Brigham Young 21, Air Force 19, Iowa State 14, Louisiana-Lafayette 13, Arizona State 7, Florida 7, Texas 5, UCLA 4, Houston 2, LSU 2, Virginia 1

