Lawrence: ‘I’ll always remember this one’

Former Clemson star Trevor Lawrence earned his first NFL victory on Sunday, and in the process, the rookie quarterback helped the Jacksonville Jaguars snap their 20-game losing streak.

Lawrence completed 25-of-41 passes for 319 yards and a touchdown to help the Jags defeat the Miami Dolphins, 23-20, on a last-second field goal in the contest that was played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

After leaving Clemson as the winningest starting quarterback in school history with a 38-2 record, Lawrence had to wait until his sixth NFL regular season game to notch his first win in the league, as the Jags were 0-5 prior to Sunday.

But it was well worth the wait for Lawrence, and a day he will never forget.

The Jags trailed 13-3 against the Dolphins before Lawrence’s 28-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Jones Jr. with less than a minute left in the first half started the comeback.

“It’s special,” Lawrence said to the media after the game. “Obviously, we’ve had a rough start to the year. We’ve been through a lot of adversity, even in this game — just having to fight back, battle back and find a way to win. It means a lot, and obviously like I said, we’ve struggled a little bit. But to get this win, have this momentum going into the bye week, to do it here in London, it’s all just special. I’ll always remember this one, my first win out here. It’s hard to even imagine. So, it’s awesome.”

After the Dolphins were stopped on fourth-and-1 from their own 46-yard line with less than two minutes left in the fourth quarter, Lawrence and the Jags took over on downs. A few plays later, on fourth-and-8 from the Miami 44, Lawrence hit Laviska Shenault on a short slant pass for a 9-yard gain to the Miami 35.

The Jags immediately called a timeout with one second remaining to set up a field goal attempt for Matthew Wright, who booted a 53-yarder through the uprights as time expired to end the Jags’ 20-game losing streak – the second-longest in the Super Bowl era.

“Obviously, there’s still so much more work to do, but it feels good to get a win,” Lawrence said. “I wasn’t a part of the other 15, but I was a part of the first five here. We hate losing. It’s been tough. We’ve had some games that you feel like could have gone our way and didn’t. So, to get a win, especially in that fashion — a game-winning field goal — it’s just crazy. So, it feels good.”

Lawrence and the Jags have a bye next weekend before returning to action on Oct. 31 against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle.

“I’d just tell everybody just stick in there with us,” Lawrence said of his message to Jaguars fans. “We’re going to be fine. We’re getting better every week. I love the momentum we have right now, getting a week off, get some people healthy. It’s exciting, for sure.”

