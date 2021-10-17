More bad news for Clemson's offensive line

Football

By October 17, 2021 6:41 pm

Clemson’s offensive line will be without one of its starters for a second consecutive week.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney on Sunday said Hunter Rayburn will be held out of Saturday’s game at Pittsburgh. It will be the second straight game Rayburn has had to miss because of COVID-19 protocols.

Rayburn started at center in Clemson’s win over Boston College on Oct. 2.

Swinney didn’t elaborate on a timeline for Rayburn to ultimately return to action, but he and offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said following the Tigers’ win over Syracuse on Friday that they didn’t find out until that day that he wouldn’t be available to play.

With Rayburn out last week, sophomore Mason Trotter made his first career start at center. Matt Bockhorst slid over to left guard, where he played last season, with Will Putnam back at right guard. It’s the fourth different starting combination the Tigers have used up front through six games.

