Swinney on if Shipley will play against Pitt

Swinney on if Shipley will play against Pitt

Football

Swinney on if Shipley will play against Pitt

By October 17, 2021 6:25 pm

By |

During his Zoom conference call with reporters on Sunday evening, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked about the injury status of freshman running back Will Shipley heading into this Saturday’s game at Pittsburgh.

Swinney was asked if Shipley, who sustained a lower leg injury against North Carolina State on Sept. 25, is at a point where he might play this weekend or if that is out of the question.

“I don’t know,” Swinney said. “Obviously haven’t seen him since we got back (from Syracuse). But we’ll see where he is tomorrow and go from there.”

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

4hr

The latest Associated Press College football poll has been released.  The Tigers will face a top 25 opponent next when when they travel to Pitt. Clemson is on the outside looking in again this week, but is the (…)

reply
6hr

The latest USA Today AFCA coaches poll has been released. Clemson was ranked No. 25 in last week’s rankings.  The Tigers moved up one spot to No. 24.  N.C. State is up to No. 18 while Wake Forest is up to No. (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home