Football

Swinney updates injury status of his team after Syracuse game

By October 17, 2021 6:16 pm

By

During his Zoom conference call with reporters on Sunday evening, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave an update on the health status of his team following Friday’s game at Syracuse.

“Injury wise, that game, I think we’re in a pretty good spot from that game,” Swinney said, “and then hopefully we’ll get some guys back for this week as well.”

The Tigers take on Pittsburgh at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.

