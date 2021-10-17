Walker Parks injury update

During his Zoom conference call with reporters on Sunday evening, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke about starting right tackle Walker Parks and an injury he has been dealing with.

Swinney said Parks did not play very well in Friday’s game at Syracuse, then explained that the sophomore did not practice during the bye week following the Boston College game on Oct. 2 and was only able to practice a couple of days leading up to the Syracuse game due to a concussion.

“Walker did not have a very good game, and he only practiced two days the last two weeks,” Swinney said. “He was out the whole off week with a concussion, and then was able to go kind of the last couple days.”

