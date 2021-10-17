What They Are Saying: Lawrence gets first NFL win

Trevor Lawrence earned his first NFL win Sunday as Jacksonville beat Miami on a last second field goal in London. Twitter was buzzing about Lawrence’s play and the win.
In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said on Twitter about Lawrence.
Trevor Lawrence is the first rookie starting QB in NFL history to win a game in London. 🇬🇧 https://t.co/aIEM3jI7lB
— NBC Sports EDGE Football (@NBCSEdgeFB) October 17, 2021
This is art, @Trevorlawrencee 🧑🎨@NFLUK | @Jaguars | #DUUUVAL
📺: #MIAvsJAX on CBS
📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/lq5bUYst3C
— NFL (@NFL) October 17, 2021
Milestone ✅ – @Trevorlawrencee @Jaguars | #DUUUVAL | #MIAvsJAX
🤝 @FlaglerHospital pic.twitter.com/n7rGJGp6LW
— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) October 17, 2021
.@MarvinJonesJr STAYS making ridiculous grabs. 😱 #DUUUVAL @Trevorlawrencee | @Jaguars | @NFLUK
📺: #MIAvsJAX on CBS
📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/7UykHD8H0O
— NFL (@NFL) October 17, 2021
Come for the throw, stay for the catch.@Trevorlawrencee 🤝 @MarvinJonesJr pic.twitter.com/y1LbeYRX8N
— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 17, 2021
Well… This is awkward for us. We love you both. @cwilkins42 @Trevorlawrencee 🧡
📺: #MIAvsJAX on CBSpic.twitter.com/2r8Z9gDScl
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 17, 2021
Trevor Lawrence vs the Dolphins:
🔹 25 completions
🔹 319 yards
🔹 1 TD
🔹 1st career win 👏 pic.twitter.com/5hZ6iOo3yD
— PFF (@PFF) October 17, 2021
#NFL WIN NUMBER 1️⃣ FOR TREVOR LAWRENCE. 🙌#DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/0ivT8UvfOq
— Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 17, 2021
Trevor Lawrence gets his first NFL win in London, which legally makes him the King of England.
God Save the King! pic.twitter.com/jL5qjQrE9G
— Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) October 17, 2021
Photo courtesy USA Today Sports