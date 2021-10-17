What They Are Saying: Lawrence gets first NFL win

Trevor Lawrence earned his first NFL win Sunday as Jacksonville beat Miami on a last second field goal in London. Twitter was buzzing about Lawrence’s play and the win.

In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said on Twitter about Lawrence.

Trevor Lawrence is the first rookie starting QB in NFL history to win a game in London. 🇬🇧 https://t.co/aIEM3jI7lB — NBC Sports EDGE Football (@NBCSEdgeFB) October 17, 2021

Trevor Lawrence vs the Dolphins: 🔹 25 completions

🔹 319 yards

🔹 1 TD

🔹 1st career win 👏 pic.twitter.com/5hZ6iOo3yD — PFF (@PFF) October 17, 2021

Trevor Lawrence gets his first NFL win in London, which legally makes him the King of England. God Save the King! pic.twitter.com/jL5qjQrE9G — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) October 17, 2021

Photo courtesy USA Today Sports