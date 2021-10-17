What They Are Saying: Lawrence gets first NFL win

What They Are Saying: Lawrence gets first NFL win

Football

What They Are Saying: Lawrence gets first NFL win

By October 17, 2021 1:25 pm

By |

Trevor Lawrence earned his first NFL win Sunday as Jacksonville beat Miami on a last second field goal in London.  Twitter was buzzing about Lawrence’s play and the win.

In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said on Twitter about Lawrence.

Photo courtesy USA Today Sports

, , , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
1hr

The latest Associated Press College football poll has been released.  The Tigers will face a top 25 opponent next when when they travel to Pitt. Clemson is on the outside looking in again this week, but is the (…)

reply
2hr

The latest USA Today AFCA coaches poll has been released. Clemson was ranked No. 25 in last week’s rankings.  The Tigers moved up one spot to No. 24.  N.C. State is up to No. 18 while Wake Forest is up to No. (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home