After puking, Carman has some fun with Detroit restaurant

A former Clemson offensive lineman left an NFL game Sunday with what was described as an illness.

Jackson Carman, a second-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2021 NFL Draft, was seen throwing up on the field and had to leave Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit.

Carman was activated off the COVID-19 reserve list prior to the game, so naturally, many wondered if he was experiencing side effects from the virus.

However, a tweet from Carman after the game had social media buzzing. His tweet suggested that a local restaurant in Detroit — the rapper Eminem’s restaurant Mom’s Spaghetti — may have been the cause of his illness.

Would not recommend eating Moms spaghetti when you visit Detroit.. 😅 — T H E J I A N T (@Jackthejiant) October 18, 2021

While the tweet made it sound as though Eminem’s restaurant may have caused Carman’s problems, he took to Twitter again on Monday to clarify that he didn’t actually eat at the restaurant and was instead referencing a lyric from Eminem’s hit song “Lose Yourself.”

FYI: I did not actually try the Moms Spaghetti Restaurant while I was in Detroit, I was referencing the @Eminem song lyrics. 🤰🏽🍝🤮🧥 — T H E J I A N T (@Jackthejiant) October 18, 2021