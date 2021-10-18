Bart Boatwright's Second Photo Gallery from Win over Syracuse

Clemson held on for a 17-14 victory over Syracuse Friday night at the Carrier Dome.
Check out more great pictures from the win in Bart Boatwright’s second Photo Gallery!
It is time to stop focusing on how many points you think Clemson should score every week and start worrying more about how the Tigers are going to win football games. Right now, Clemson’s offense is (…)
An elite prospect at a familiar California high school powerhouse continues to hold high interest in Clemson and Dabo Swinney’s football program. Peyton Woodyard is one of the nation’s top (…)
During his Zoom conference call with reporters on Sunday evening, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke about starting right tackle Walker Parks and an injury he has been dealing with. Swinney said (…)
Dabo Swinney was a receiver during his playing days at the University of Alabama. He began his coaching career instructing that position and still works often with Clemson’s receivers during practice. So it’s (…)
Clemson’s offensive line will be without one of its starters for a second consecutive week. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney on Sunday said Hunter Rayburn will be held out of Saturday’s game at Pittsburgh. It (…)
During his Zoom conference call with reporters on Sunday evening, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked about the injury status of freshman running back Will Shipley heading into this Saturday’s game (…)
During his Zoom conference call with reporters on Sunday evening, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave an update on the health status of his team following Friday’s game at Syracuse. “Injury wise, that game, (…)
Former Clemson star Trevor Lawrence earned his first NFL victory on Sunday, and in the process, the rookie quarterback helped the Jacksonville Jaguars snap their 20-game losing streak. Lawrence (…)
Entering Friday night’s game, Clemson thought it would be able to run the ball effectively against a Syracuse defense that came into the contest ranked No. 31 in the FBS in run defense, allowing 113.8 (…)
The latest Associated Press College football poll has been released. The Tigers will face a top 25 opponent next when when they travel to Pitt. Clemson is on the outside looking in again this week, but is the (…)