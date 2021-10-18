Bart Boatwright's Second Photo Gallery from Win over Syracuse

Football

October 18, 2021 8:25 am

Clemson held on for a 17-14 victory over Syracuse Friday night at the Carrier Dome.

Check out more great pictures from the win in Bart Boatwright’s second Photo Gallery!

Home