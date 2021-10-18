Venables updates health status of Booth, Davis

During his media availability on Monday, Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables updated the health status of junior cornerback Andrew Booth as well as sophomore corner Fred Davis.

Booth was a “pregame scratch” and didn’t play in Friday night’s 17-14 win over Syracuse, and Venables said after the game that he had a hamstring strain.

Davis, meanwhile, has been recovering from a sprained ankle and has missed the Tigers’ last three contests.

“They’re all back this week,” Venables said Monday.

Venables was then asked how big of a boost it is for Clemson’s cornerback group to have Booth and Davis back in the fold.

“I don’t know. We’ll see how they practice, too,” Venables said. “But they’re more guys that can cover, and they have experience. So, obviously it’s a big deal. Now guys aren’t as strained physically. So, it helps from depth. It helps in a lot of ways. But hopefully they’ll come back and have a good week of practice and they’re healthy by game time. But it’s big.”

