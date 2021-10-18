Does Elliott expect Shipley to practice this week?

Speaking with reporters during Monday’s media availability, Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott was asked about Will Shipley’s status and how close he may be returning.

“I’m optimistic that we’ll get him back in practice with us,” Elliott said Monday. “I don’t know if that means he’s going to be ready for the game, but I’m optimistic that this week we’ll get him back working with us.”

There doesn’t appear to be a definitive timeline for Shipley’s return. He suffered a lower-leg injury in the team’s 27-21 double-overtime loss at N.C. State back on Saturday, Sept. 25.

He was helped off the field and has been sidelined ever since.

Shipley did not make the trip to Syracuse, but it appears he’s inching closer to a return.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!