Elliott responds to former player's call to open up the playbook

During Clemson’s eventual 17-14 win over Syracuse last Friday night, some former Clemson players, like wide receiver Cornell Powell, voiced frustration about the offense on social media.

Powell posted a tweet during the contest calling for offensive coordinator Tony Elliott to open up the playbook for quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei.

I wish we would open the play book up for DJ and stop running QB power 🤦🏽‍♂️ — Cornell Powell (@CornellPowell14) October 15, 2021

During his media availability on Monday, Elliott was asked about comments like that and whether the playbook is perhaps a bit scaled down from what it was when guys like Powell were there with Trevor Lawrence at quarterback.

“It’s the same playbook for the most part,” Elliott said.

“But in response to those guys, it’s the same playbook,” Elliott added. “But right now, you can’t throw everything on the table when you’re trying to get and establish an identity and get these guys in a rhythm.”

Against Syracuse, Clemson (4-2, 3-1 ACC) totaled 314 yards of offense, including 116 rushing yards on 37 attempts (3.1 yards per carry). The Tigers had 20 first downs, went 5-of-15 on third downs and averaged 4.3 yards per play overall.

Uiagalelei completed 21-of-34 passes for 181 yards and a touchdown, while Kobe Pace was the leading rusher with 76 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.

“We knew we were going to have to run the ball versus that structure,” Elliott said of the offense’s game plan against the Orange. “With that three-man structure, we really wanted to run the ball.”

Added Elliott: “It’s the same playbook, and as the guys really get going and we get our depth back, then maybe we can open it up a little but more. But the biggest thing is guys just gotta make plays. They complete those plays down the field, I think it’s a different ballgame.”

