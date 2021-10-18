Former Tiger inks with new NFL team

A former Clemson wide receiver has signed with a new NFL team.

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Monday they have signed Deon Cain to their practice squad.

Cain was waived/injured by the Baltimore Ravens in August after suffering a head injury in the team’s preseason finale against Washington.

A 2018 sixth-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts, Cain has also spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He played in six games with the Steelers in 2019 after playing in seven games with the Colts that year, when he totaled a combined nine catches for 124 yards.

Cain had 130 receptions for 2,040 yards and 20 touchdowns over 42 games (14 starts) in his career at Clemson from 2015-17.

Roster Moves: Eagles have signed WR Deon Cain to the practice squad and released LB Christian Elliss from the practice squad. The team has also activated G Sua Opeta from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/ca5FQMHkfz — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 18, 2021

