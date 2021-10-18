Friday Night Lights: Kanak, Randall lead future Tigers with dominant performances

A bunch of Clemson commitments shined with standout performances in their respective teams’ games this weekend.

Four-star linebacker pledge Jaren Kanak continues to be a dominant force under center. He’s filled in at quarterback for Hays (KS.) and hasn’t missed a beat. He led Hays to a 47-43 win over Maize South (Wichita, KS.) with three rushing touchdowns (6, 30 and 74 yards). He totaled 195 yards on the ground, adding a 31-yard touchdown pass and a crucial two-point conversion.

Four-star wide receiver commit Adam Randall once again got it done. In Myrtle Beach (S.C.)’s 48-6 win over Wilson High School (Florence, S.C.), Randall finished the contest with six catches for 208 receiving yards, which all came in the first half. He also scored three touchdowns.

In other action, four-star safety pledge Sherrod Covil of Oscar Smith (Chesapeake, Va.) recorded five total tackles (two for loss) and two pass break-ups in a 49-7 win over King’s Fork (Suffolk, Va.)

Additionally, four-star corner pledge Toriano Pride of East St. Louis (IL.) recorded five total tackles in a 58-0 win over Edwardsville (IL.).

As far as the trio of IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) commits is concerned, four-star defensive end pledge Jihaad Campbell recorded a sack and a batted pass, while four-star corner pledge Daylen Everette had an interception and a pass breakup in a 24-14 win over St. Thomas More (Oakdale, CT.)

Also, four-star safety pledge Keon Sabb added a couple of tackles in the 10-point victory.

Here are other scores from games involving Clemson commits this weekend:

OT Blake Miller, Strongsville (Oh.) – 21-6 loss vs. Mentor (Oh.)

*Both Westlake (Austin, TX.) five-star quarterback commit Cade Klubnik and Pinellas Park (Largo, Fla). three-star kicker Robert Gunn III are currently sidelined with injuries.

On the other hand, five-star corner pledge Jeadyn Lukus and four-star tackle pledge Collin Sadler had off this Friday, as both Mauldin (S.C.) and Greenville (S.C.) were out of action.

