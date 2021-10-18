Where is Clemson in ESPN's latest power rankings?

After dropping out of ESPN’s college football power rankings following its open date in Week 6, Clemson has re-entered the four-letter network’s latest power rankings.

ESPN released its new college football power rankings after the Week 7 action and has Clemson (4-2, 3-1 ACC) ranked No. 25 following its 17-14 win over Syracuse on Friday night.

“The good news is Clemson beat Syracuse,” ESPN’s Andrea Adelson wrote in the article. “The bad news is last week’s open date did not exactly get the Tigers’ offense back on track. Clemson has yet to score 20 or more points against a Power 5 opponent this season, managing 17 in the victory. D.J. Uiagalelei threw for 181 yards and was off on many of his throws, but his receivers did not exactly help, with a myriad of drops of their own. At this point in the season, it seems clear Clemson is going to win games on the back of its defense, which was stellar once again.”

Pittsburgh (5-1, 2-0 ACC), which Clemson will play at 3:30 p.m. this Saturday at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, is ranked No. 23 in ESPN’s latest power rankings following its 28-7 win at Virginia Tech on Saturday.

NC State (5-1, 2-0 ACC) is ranked No. 18 in the power rankings after winning at Boston College by a score of 33-7, while Wake Forest (6-0, 4-0 ACC) is the highest-ranked ACC team in the power rankings at No. 15. The Demon Deacons had a bye in Week 7.

